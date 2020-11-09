Alcohol referendum votes to allow alcohol sales in Midstate counties

An alcohol referendum was on the ballot in parts of the Midstate during last Tuesday’s election.

In York County, Loganville has decided to no longer be a dry community. The vote was 2-1 to allow alcohol sales.

Whether or not to allow alcohol sales was on the ballot in South Annville Township in Lebanon County and Saint Thomas Township in Franklin County, as well.

All three counties decided to begin alcohol sales following the Nov. 3 election.

