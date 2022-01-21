Allen Middle School to dismiss early due to bus driver shortage

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — West Shore School District announced on Facebook and in an email and text message to parents that Allen Middle School students will be dismissed from school at 1:45 p.m. on Friday due to a bus driver shortage.

The district says the early dismissal is only for Allen Middle School and all other schools will dismiss at their normal times.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

In a statement, they said: “The District and First Student have taken all possible measures to avoid this situation, but unfortunately, we simply do not have enough bus drivers to cover all of our afternoon runs today. Please know we appreciate your support and patience as we continue doing our best to provide transportation in a safe and timely manner.”

It’s unclear if the dismissal time will continue.