HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Alton Brown, the famous Food Network star, brings his “Beyond the Eats – The Holiday Variant” tour to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday November 23, 2022.

Television personality, author, and Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown announced his tour and will be visiting Hershey during the holiday season. This will be Brown’s fourth tour, following his “Edible Inevitable,” “Eat Your Science,” and “Beyond The Eats” tours. Brown has performed in over 200 cities with over 550,000 fans in attendance.

This tour will be a mix of science, music, food, and festive fun all packed into two hours of pure entertainment.

Brown said that his fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of season spice. Plus, you’ll see things that I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” Critics and fans have raved about the interactive aspects to Brown’s shows. You might just find yourself on stage next to Alton Brown, but if you decide to volunteer Brown recommends fans “think twice.”

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.AltonBrownLive.com