American Dairy Association features Midstate farm for virtual tours for thousands of students

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — 20,000 students from across the US and Canada got a tour of a Midstate dairy farm.

It was virtual, but students got a good look at Talview Dairy in Lebanon. This tour was for kids in kindergarten through third grade.

The American Dairy Association started these virtual farm tours at the beginning of the pandemic.

“So many children go to the grocery store with their parents and they see milk and dairy products on the shelves,” Stacey Copenhaver, Co-owner of Talview Dairy said. “So I love being able to give them a tour of the farm for them to see the first step of the food process and how their food gets to the grocery store where they pick it up.”

You can watch that same tour through the link here.