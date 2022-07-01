CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County Commissioners announced on Friday, July 1 that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for municipal, authority or nonprofit entities are available through the IMPACT! Grant Program.

These funds support recovery efforts in Franklin County following the coronavirus pandemic.

Grant requests should be at a minimum of $25,000 and no more than $500,000. Municipalities and authorities must contribute a 50% match for the proposed projects. However, there is no match requirement for any non-profit that applies for a grant.

Grants must be for costs that were started on or after March 3, 2021, and to be used by Dec. 31, 2026. Recipients must be under contract with the county by Dec. 31, 2024.

Proposed projects must meet one of the following goals:

Provide general governmental services that were impeded, delayed, or otherwise affected by the pandemic

Revitalize Franklin County communities negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; or

Support key infrastructure projects such as water, sewer, stormwater, and broadband.

More information regarding eligibility and other requirements can be found here.