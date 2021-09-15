America’s largest RV show in Hershey continues until Sept. 19

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — America’s largest RV show for the past 52 years was held over in Hershey on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The event was hosted by the Pennsylvania Recreative Vehicle and Campion Association.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The staff there says the Giant Stadium parking lot was filled with about 1,200 RVs. The event attracted folks from all over the state and more.

“It’s nice to see everybody back we didn’t have the show last year so it’s really great to see everybody out and about really embracing what RV has to offer,” Heather Leach, Pa. RV and Camping Association, said.

For those who missed the event, that’s okay! The RV Show will continue until this Sunday, Sept. 19.