AmeriHealth Caritas launches opioid overdose reversal training

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Pennsylvania health care provider is now training its employees on how to save people who overdose on opioids.

AmeriHealth Caritas is a Medicaid management company. It has more than 3,000 workers across the state who are being trained to use naloxone.

Naloxone is the drug that can reverse the deadly effects of a heroin or prescription opioids.

Gov. Tom Wolf joined the company at the Capitol for its announcement Wednesday.

"Right now, our survival rate for patients receiving naloxone is 85%, but through programs like this training we're having today, I hope that number raises to 100%," Wolf said.

The governor's office continues to work to raise awareness about the standing order for naloxone and the warm handoff program, which gets faster treatment to overdose survivors.

Pennsylvania's Get Help Now hotline is 1-800-662-HELP.