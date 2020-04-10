Amid state prison release, some worry about halfway house conditions

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Up to 1,800 inmates in state prisons could be released to home confinement or halfway houses. But are those halfway houses ready to accept inmates and still protect them from the virus?

An abc27 viewer says their brother was just released from state prison Tuesday.

He’s now at a halfway house in West Hanover Township but has concerns because of the coronavirus. The man says that people are packed in like sardines, claiming the facility is unsanitary and unsafe.

Keystone Correctional Services CEO Terry Davis says there are 130 inmates in the facility, which has capacity for 260. He says inmates are told to spread out and give each other six feet of space.

Davis added there are no inmates currently in the building who tested positive for COVID-19. The one person who did test positive weeks ago is not in the facility.

Davis says all inmates are given masks and temperatures are checked daily. There’s also a crew who does supervised cleaning.

No inmates are currently leaving the building until their quarantine periods are done.

Before the pandemic 90% of inmates had employment.

Davis says the inmates there are still in the process of being furloughed. They stay there and work. When they get their furloughs, then they can leave to live elsewhere.