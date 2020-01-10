Animal Rescue: Cats found alive in tied plastic bags in Dillsburg

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County animal rescue said one of its volunteers found a cat and a kitten inside two separate plastic bags tied shut inside a box on Thursday night.

Speranza Animal Rescue said the box was near a motel on Route 15 in Dillsburg.

The cats were cold and terrified when they were found but were taken to the veterinarian, given their first round of shots and are overall healthy.

The older cat has a home pending.

The animal rescue is urging people to stop and check bags or boxes on the side of the roads for abandoned animals.