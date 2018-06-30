Annual bike giveaway held in Middletown Video

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - Some Dauphin County kids with good grades received a new bike for free.

Youth 10x's Better Ministries held its 21st Annual Wheel-A-Thon.

More than 100 bikes were donated for the event.

Students in grades 3-12 had to bring their final report cards and prove they received all passing grades to get a bike.

"If you put the work in, we want to reward you for your good work, your good deeds," said Pastor James Lyles, youth 10x's Better.

abc27 News Daybreak anchor James Crummel served as emcee.