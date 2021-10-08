Annual bonsai exhibit comes back to Hershey Gardens

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The bonsai exhibit is back at Hershey Gardens. Friday, Oct. 8, was the first day of the display the Susquehanna Bonsai Club brings to the gardens annually.

Bonsai is an art form dating back more than 1,500 years, which involves intricate pruning of small trees giving each a unique shape and story.

The exhibit is in the site’s Hoop House and is included in admission to the gardens.

Rebecca Lawrence, program manager with Hershey Gardens, said it is an exhibit that is popular with guests each year.

“We have over 18 different bonsai specimens and there’s so much amount of love and tender caring that these receive throughout the year. It’s a wonderful opportunity to recognize that and the bonsai art form,” Lawrence said.

This year, the exhibit will include a new bonsai sale and live demonstration that will happen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

General admission is $13.50 for visitors ages 13-61, $12.00 for those 62 and up, and $9.50 for anyone who is 3-12 years old. Children under age three are free.

For more information, you can go to HersheyGardens.org.