DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It is an annual fundraiser that was a success despite the rainy weather.

The second annual Derby Day Premiere Charity Event was held at the Greystone in Dillsburg on Saturday, May 7.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

It featured the live showing of the 148th Kentucky Derby. The gathering benefits the Bethesda Mission and Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania.

Money raised helps buy food, shelter, clothing, and materials for the Tiny Home Community being built in Harrisburg for homeless veterans.

“Bet the derby and the money from the silent auction goes to the charities. There are a lot of opportunities. 50-50 will be here today as well and those cash prizes will go to the charities as well,” Event chairman Michael Glaser said.

Despite the rain, Nearly 500 people attended the Derby day Fundraiser. abc27 served as a media sponsor and Valerie Pritchett served as the emcee.