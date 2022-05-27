YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For more than two decades Explore York has allowed people to take a sneak peek at how their favorite products are made. The “have it made here” event, formerly known as the “Made in America” event, features over 25 locations offering demonstrations, tours, and/or discounts.

The event, a self-guided tour throughout York County, will take place from June 13 through June 19. Each location will show guests a behind-the-scenes look at how various products and memories are made. Locations will vary from industry, history, stained glass, alpacas and much more.

Take advantage of the “have it made here” digital passport while you explore York County. Each location you check in at via the digital passport will act as an entry to win the grand prize gift basket, which is filled with York County snacks and more, as well as a one-night stay at the Four Points by Sheraton in York. The more locations you check in at, the more entries you will have.

For more information visit Explore York’s website, here, or call 1-888-858-9675.