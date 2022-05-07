HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — United Church of Christ Homes (UCC) held its 26th Annual Helping Hands event at Hershey Country Club which featured a lunch and silent auction on Saturday, May 7.

The proceeds from the event benefit UCC homes benevolent endowment trust fund, which underwrites residents who are no longer able to pay for the cost of care, and who are no longer deemed eligible for governmental assistance programs.

“It’s a huge difference. We have never discharged someone for an inability to pay and for many it allows them to continue and stay in a place that they are familiar with and come to love,” President and CEO of UCC Homes Steve Horvath said.

abc27 was honored to serve as a media sponsor, and Valerie Pritchett spoke at the event.