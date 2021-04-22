Annual Spring Carlisle event begins, runs until Sunday

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the first large outdoor events of the year in the Midstate is happening right now at Carlisle Fairgrounds.

Spring Carlisle runs from Thursday until Sunday.

People can buy, sell and trade all things automotive and more.

In 2020 the show was delayed and did not happen until June. The state also sued Carlisle Events — the organizers of the show — over a crowd capacity limit violation.

This year, organizers believe things will go smoother.

“Yes we are still being cautious, but I feel like people have learned a lot over the past year. We feel like people are being responsible and so are we as a company,” Mike Garland of Carlisle Events said.

Kids under 12 years of age are free. Tickets for adults cost $10.