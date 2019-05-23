Annual tribute to fallen heroes at Rolling Green Cemetery
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) - Memorial Day is jsut a few days away, and an annual tribute to fallen military heroes is going up in Cumberland County.
Flags are being placed on the graves of the more that 5,200 veterans buried at Rolling Green Cemetery in Lower Allen Township.
Photojournalist Anthony Durso was there as the tribute takes shape.
