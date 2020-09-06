Annville Elementary School closed immediately due to structure damage

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Annville Elementary School has been closed, effective immediately, due to damage to the building’s structure.

The school’s Superintendent Dr. Krista Antonis announced the closure just one week after the school started the school year.

The school will be closed “for the next few months,” according to the release.

All students will begin virtual instruction for the duration of the school’s closure.

Here are a few pieces of information from the school: