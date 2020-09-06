Annville Elementary School closed immediately due to structure damage

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Annville Elementary School has been closed, effective immediately, due to damage to the building’s structure.
The school’s Superintendent Dr. Krista Antonis announced the closure just one week after the school started the school year.
The school will be closed “for the next few months,” according to the release.
All students will begin virtual instruction for the duration of the school’s closure.
Here are a few pieces of information from the school:
- While we are adjusting to this virtual environment, we will temporarily (for the week of September 8 through September 11) be instructing in an asynchronous (not on a strict schedule, similar to how we did in the Spring) way to assist families in finding childcare that can accommodate virtual learning.
• Each teacher will post on their Schoology page how they will instruct and their office hours.
• After September 11, we will communicate with families how our staff will virtually instruct Annville Elementary students as our goal is to get back to a synchronous (on a schedule) learning environment at home.
• Annville Elementary closing does NOT affect Cleona Elementary or the Secondary School
schedule. Both Cleona Elementary and the Secondary School will continue to follow the Phased
Reopening schedule listed below.
• We will be looking at options we may have to relocate our Annville Elementary students and staff to a different facility and will communicate that information if/when we have it.
• As soon as we have more concrete information regarding how long Annville Elementary will be closed, we will communicate that immediately.