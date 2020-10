ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is headed to trial for the death of his 12-year-old son; Scott Scott Schollenberger waived his preliminary hearing today. He is accused of beating and depriving his son, Max.

Almost a dozen people rallied outside the courthouse today in support of Max and hope to prevent future cases like this.

Police say the child was locked in a dark room. Schollenberger’s fiancee, Kimberly Maurer, is also charged with homicide. Her next court hearing is next Friday.