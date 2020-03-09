Another presumptive coronavirus case in Montgomery County, bringing total to seven

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced that a Montgomery County resident is presumed to have COVID-19.

This brings the total number of presumed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania to seven with five cases reported in Montgomery County. The latest victim is an adult and is said to be in critical condition. He is getting treatment at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Montgomery County resident was tested presumptive positive after “known international exposure” according to the press release.