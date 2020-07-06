GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An anticipated Antifa rally in Gettysburg never happened.

Officials at the Gettysburg National Military Park added extra security for the July 4th celebration after rumors Antifa planned to hold a peaceful protest and burn the United States, Confederate, and blue lives matter flags at the cemetery, but Antifa members never gathered.

Park information officer Jason Martz tells abc27 other groups did show up in opposition of Antifa. He says they decided to bring in law enforcement from the federal, state, and local levels to help keep the peace.

There were no serious incidents other than a few verbal altercations.

