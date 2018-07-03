Antlerless licenses go on sale next week

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Pennsylvania residents who want to hunt antlerless deer in the 2018-19 season may apply for a license beginning Monday.

Hunters will see slight changes to the application envelope this year.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the checkboxes for resident or nonresident and to show the number of applications included have been grouped into one box. Also, peel-and-stick strips have replaced the moisten-and-seal adhesive.

Applicants need to make checks and money orders payable to “County Treasurer” for $6.90 for each license they seek.

Only hunters with a valid general license may apply for an antlerless license. The new license year began July 1.

Applications that are incomplete or sent without proper payment will be rejected and returned. Applications received before the Monday start also will be returned.

Nonresidents may submit their first applications beginning July 16. The fee for nonresidents is $26.90 per license.