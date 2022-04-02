HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Harrisburg on Saturday, April 2

According to dispatch, the fire was at the Maclay Street Apartments on the 500 block of Maclay street in the city.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Officials tell abc27 that one person was trapped in the apartment when the fire broke out, but was rescued. The fire destroyed one apartment and affected three others. One person has been displaced because of this fire.

The fire started in the kitchen, and officials believe the fire started by the stove area.