MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s been an evacuation in Middletown on North Union and North Spring Streets.

The reason for the evacuation is unknown, but there’s a strong police presence on the scene.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to abc27.com and abc27 News for the latest on this ongoing situation.