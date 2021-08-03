Arrest made in Camp Hill Borough shooting case; first shooting in 25 years

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill Borough Police announced an arrest in a shooting at Christian Seibert Memorial Park in June.

According to police, Edwin Sosa-Jimenez of Harrisburg was arrested in connection to the shooting. Sosa-Jimenez allegedly followed Luis Rodriquez from Harrisburg to the Camp Hill pool.

“We don’t believe that the victim, in this case, Rodriguez, had any idea that he was being followed or might’ve been targeted for some kind of revenge or violence,” Chief Stephen Margeson of Camp Hill Borough Police said.

Police say Rodriquez and another person were sitting inside a car in the parking lot when Sosa-Jimenez confronted Rodriquez and fired six rounds, hitting Rodriquez once.

‘This was not a random act, not just a crime of opportunity but there was a personal issue between these two meaning the victim and the shooter,” Chief Margeson said.

At the time of the shooting, the park was filled with people.

“The pool was open and full of people and as you can imagine it caused quite a deal of alarm and concern hour of the day and at that hour of the day at a crowded borough park,” Chief Margeson said.

Rodriquez drove himself to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center and was released later that night. Chief Margeson says something like this doesn’t happen often.

“Being a small community we’ve been very fortunate to not have a history of acts of violence in Camphill this is troubling when these happen in this environment so we’re relieved that this case has been solved,” Chief Margeson said.

Sosa-Jimenez has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.