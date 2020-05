HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Harrisburg police on Monday arrested Dauntel Evans who has been charged for the 2019 homicide of Nicholas Morales.

Nicholas Morales was shot on August 2, 2019, in the 300 block of S 13th Street. Evans was charged with Criminal Homicide, Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License, and Possession of Firearm by Minor.