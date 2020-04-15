1  of  2
Arrested and charged for involvement in Easter Sunday homicide in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — On April 14, 2020, Jomar Perez-Escobales was arrested and charged for his involvement in the homicide that occurred on April 12, 2020, in the 1400 block of S 13th Street. He is being held without bail.

Officers were called to the Harrisburg Park Apartment on South 15th Street around 3:15 p.m. on Easter Sunday after a report of an assault. Police said the male was found dead on scene.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said the cause of the victim’s death is still pending.

