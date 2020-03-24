Arrests made in Littlestown Royal Farms store armed robbery

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police Chief Charles G. Kellar announced three people were arrested in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at the Royal Farms Store the Borough of Littlestown.

Chief Kellar of Littlestown Police Department stated that at approximately 3:45 a.m. Monday, police were called for an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Royal Farms at 450 North Queen Street.

The suspect was identified as 16-year-old Michael Bradley Tolbert of Hanover. Police say he entered the store wearing all black clothing a face mask and carrying a backpack. Kellar said Tolbert displayed a 12 gauge tactical shotgun pointed it at the employees and demanded they place the contents of the registers into the backpack.

Responding officers reviewed the store video and became suspicious of 19-year-old Logan Alexander Slimmer of Gettysburg who entered the store prior to the robbery and appeared to be casing the store. Police say Slimmer participated in several aspects of the robbery including providing the weapon.

Chief Kellar stated a third accused subject that’s 17-years-old will be charged as a Juvenile.

Kellar stated all evidence of the crime including the gun and clothing have been recovered and Slimmer and Tolbert are currently residing at the Adams County Prison awaiting arraignment.