Artist helps families who lost homes in Boiling Springs apartment fire

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — A local artist is helping families who lost their apartments in the fire at the Boiling Springs Mill on Jan. 29.

Wildlife artist Gerald Putt is auctioning a print of one of his paintings, which is of the mill itself. He started the bidding at $200, and the highest offer so far is $1,500.

” I kind of need to help these people who have nothing now. So I can’t imagine being in their shoes and having everything go up in flames, it’s just heartbreaking,” Putt said.

The auction ends on Feb. 14. and people can bid through Facebook. The money will go to the Boiling Springs Alumni Association, which will distribute it.