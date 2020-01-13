Arts alliance works to revitalize downtown Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – With Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and all of the other surrounding cities and municipalities, there are 90 million people within a three-hour drive of Waynesboro.

The Franklin County borough is taking advantage of that and working to make itself an arts hub.

Borough officials say years ago, Waynesboro businesses took a hit when malls became popular. It got quiet, but now several groups have worked to re-energize the area.

“Things are really starting to take off,” borough manager Jason Stains said.

They are, but it took years of hard work.

Andrew Sussman founded the Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro in 2012. He noticed 18 vacant storefronts downtown.

“Somehow, I was able to convince business owners to let us use properties,” said Sussman.

His small nonprofit transformed eyesores into showcases for local artist’s work.

The pop-up art galleries piqued interest. Free art demonstrations, workshops, children’s programs and co-ops began.

Music Makers was born.

“We have free live music,” said Sussman.

Every Friday night, the alliance hosts free concerts at Music Makers, with free snacks and drinks.

“We love that people are downtown attending these concerts, going to the Nicodemus Ceramics center,” said Stains.

Now, there are 13 different permanent art venues in town.

All of this activity led to other businesses.

“Revitalized a movie theater, a beautiful park downtown, lots of new restaurants,” said Sussman.

Mainstreet Waynesboro is also very involved in the revitalization efforts. The group just got a $50,000 grant from the state.

Both organizations work closely with the borough.

“We want this to be a destination community,” said Stains.

“There’s a new distillery that just opened this week downtown,” said Sussman. “There’s a new brewery that’s about to open next month. So many things going on. If you haven’t been to Waynesboro in a while, I think you’d be surprised.”

The alliance’s website and Facebook page have more information about its events and initiatives.