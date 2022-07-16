LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a great time for a 5K in Dauphin County on Saturday morning.

The 9th annual Arts and Parks 5K kicked off at 8 a.m. at the Friendship Branch of the YMCA.

The event was sponsored by the Lower Paxton Township Parks and Recreation Department through the township’s community engagement committee for runners of all ages. This year, the money is going to be used for a musical reason.

“Each year we have a different theme. This year it’s raising money for music in the park, put some very durable instruments will actually be put inside the park for kids to use,” said race coordinator James Seidler.

abc27’s Valerie Pritchett served as the emcee. abc27 was also a media sponsor for the event.