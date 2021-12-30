Nine people displaced, one in hospital after New Cumberland apartment fire

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire broke out shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday along Bridge Street in New Cumberland at a four-unit apartment building.

While it was extinguished quickly — fire crews arrived on scene within four minutes and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes — one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and nine people are out of their homes after the fire, the fire chief told abc27.

Firefighters found flames at the front of the building and two people trapped on the second floor when they arrived. Crews used a ladder to get those two people, and their two cats, to safety.

“They had to put a ladder up on the back porch and I had one cat on my back while they were still going in trying to search for the other cat because they couldn’t find her,” said Randi Shady, who was rescued from the second floor. “Luckily, they found her.”

The fire was contained to the lower-left unit and extinguished. The rest of the units sustained smoke and water damage.

Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch said this fire could have been a lot worse, noting, “You still had 30 to 40 volunteer firefighters here, so it’s good they got it done…quick and no one was [seriously] injured.”

Bruetsch says at this point, nothing about the fire seems suspicious. The state police fire marshal is investigating.