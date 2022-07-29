ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — At least one person is trapped after a building near Gettysburg, Adams County collapsed Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Station Two, the rescue crew is responding to the structure collapse.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries. More information is expected.