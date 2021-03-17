Attacks on Asian Americans continues during pandemic, Midstate woman shares experience

FILE – In this March 13, 2021, file photo, Chinese-Japanese American student Kara Chu, 18, holds a pair of heart balloons decorated by herself for the rally “Love Our Communities: Build Collective Power” to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence outside the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles. The shootings at three Georgia massage parlors and spas Tuesday, March 16, that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent, come on the heels of a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans since the coronavirus first entered the United States. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ellen Min Hartman has been watching news reports of Asian Americans being attacked nationwide during the pandemic. Hartman, an educator, knows how it feels.

“I was walking along Front Street with my family and I heard a lot of yelling,” said Hartman. “When I turned around, I saw four men yelling at me and they screaming profanities and yelling coronavirus.”

Hartman says she didn’t report it to the police because, in the past, when she reported incidents, nothing could be done.

“I felt I was protecting myself and my family,” said Hartman. “Looking back, I wasn’t.”

Hartman says she is speaking out now, because she wants people to understand what is taking place around the country is real.

“I am opening up more about what happened to me and my family,” said Hartman. “I still hear people say, I didn’t know that was happening around here.”

Hartman says racism has many layers, but it is important people have an appreciation that the conversation about racism and attacks on people because they are different include members of the Asian American Pacific Islander community.