Attempted child luring reported in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a report that a man tried to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car.

The girl told Shippensburg police she was walking in the area of North Fayette Street and Roxbury Road on Friday when the man stopped his car next to her.

She the unknown man asked where she was going then asked her to get into the car, which she refused.

The car was described as a silver four-door sedan. The driver was said to be about 20 to 30 years old with short brown hair and no facial hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information should call Shippensburg police at 717-532-7361.