Attorney accused of $2.7 million investment fraud scheme

Federal authorities have charged a Pennsylvania attorney with bilking his law clients out of more than $2.7 million in an investment fraud scheme.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Tuesday that 60-year-old Todd Lahr of Nazareth is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud. Authorities allege that the Allentown attorney told investors that their money would go into such enterprises as a Papua New Guinea mining operation that didn’t exist.

Authorities allege that he used the money for such things as his mortgage, his child’s school tuition, and other personal debt. A message seeking comment was sent to a federal public defender representing him.

