Audit reveals overpayment of $363K in state funding for Juniata County School District

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An audit released Monday morning reveals that Juniata County School District received an overpayment of $363,487 in state funding. Auditor General Timothy L DeFoor pointed to the district’s lack of internal controls for the overpayment.

“We recommend the Pennsylvania Department of Education adjust the district’s future allocations to balance out the overpayment found by our audit,” DeFoor said.

DeFoor added that schools districts should have strong internal controls in place to ensure the exact amount of state funding is received to avoid any future overpayments.

As described by the press release, the audit found that the district:

inaccurately reported the number of foster students it educated during the 2016-17 through 2019-20 school districts, resulting in a net overpayment of $363,487;

inaccurately reported career and technical education enrollment data for the 2016-17 school year, resulting in a $24,402 underpayment;

inaccurately reported the number of nonpublic and charter school students it transported during the 2016-17 through 2019-20 school years, resulting in a $23,870 underpayment.

According to the press release, the district has agreed to take corrective actions. To view the full audit report, click here.