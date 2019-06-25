Authorities: Dentist hid $600K income to get food, medical assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania man fraudulently received more than $25,000 in food and medical assistance benefits by claiming low pay from a car dealership job when in fact he owned and ran a successful dental practice, authorities said.

Joseph A. Ciampa, 45, of Harrisburg, is charged with a third-degree felony count of fraudulent obtainment of medical assistance and a first-degree misdemeanor count of fraudulent obtainment of SNAP benefits.

State Inspector General Bruce Beemer’s office said Ciampa is a licensed dentist who owned and ran a dental practice in Perry County and collected $616,240.71 in insurance claim reimbursements from 2015 through 2018 alone.

In each of those years, authorities said Ciampa falsified employment and income information in his applications for public benefits. They said from January of 2015 to February of 2019, he received $25,546.22 in benefits for which he was not eligible.

A criminal complaint alleges that Ciampa knew he made far more than the income eligibility limit, so he lied on his application and claimed he worked at an auto sales shop or was unemployed.