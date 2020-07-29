Authorities offering ‘highest ever’ reward on 10 year anniversary of Swatara cold case

SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — A sleepy summer morning in Swatara turned into a family’s worst nightmare on July 28, 2010. 39-year-old Rezija Sabic was murdered on the front porch of her family’s home.

It’s been a decade, but no arrests have been made.

Sabic had survived a war torn Bosnia, escaping to the U.S. in 1996 for a better life.

In 2013, our Ali Lanyon sat down with Sabic’s husband, Senad.

“It makes me so mad because to survive all that — we had the chance to be killed a thousand times,” he told us in 2013.

Her death was cruelly in the place where she thought she would be safest.

“It was a very residential area. There had not been a lot of burglaries in this area,” said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Police said she was shot in the back twice after her husband left for work. Her two daughters were inside sleeping during the murder.

“To lose a life in that way, it’s really — it’s something I cannot believe can happen,” Senad Sabic said in 2013.

Although it’s been 10 years without answers, that doesn’t mean they don’t exist. Chardo and Swatara police are hopeful that they can uncover what exactly happened.

“People sometimes take time to come forward. Someone may know something that’s watching this program right now — [they] may know something that they don’t think is very important, and hopefully they will come forward,” Chardo said.

Authorities are now offering $25,000 to whomever can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Sabic’s killer or killers. Chardo said it’s the highest reward he’s ever seen.

“We can always break a case after a great deal of time. We’ve seen that happen in the past, and it is a crime that deserves that kind of attention, and we’re never going to stop,” Chardo said.

“You can hide something for some time, but not always,” Sabic said in 2013.

If you have any information, please contact Swatara police at 717-564-2550 or here. You can make a tip anonymously.