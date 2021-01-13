Authorities searching for silver hit and run vehicle in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for a silver passenger vehicle that struck a parked car early Wednesday morning in the area of 579 S. 2nd St.

The driver then fled the scene stopping in the area of Big Lots where she got out and observed the damage to her car, She then left the area traveling towards W Loudon St.

The silver vehicle caught on camera is the suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information on the striking vehicle or driver of the striking vehicle can contact the Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip on Crimewatch.