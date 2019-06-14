Authorities urge parental caution with video game app Twitch

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Authorities say parents with children who like to play video games need to know a few things about the app called Twitch.

The platform attracts around 10 million people each day to watch videos and chat with fellow gamers.

Twitch allows users to live stream, which means they are streaming in real time without the content being edited or filtered, and authorities many of the games streamed contain violence and mature language not suitable for children.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office said the chat feature that allows viewers to interact with each other opens the door for users to become victims of cyberbullying and hateful comments.

“Folks should be aware of these apps, research these apps, and if you aren’t comfortable with your kids using them, definitely have the conversation with your kids,” said Brett Hambright, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office. “If you think they are getting into some trouble, seeing things they shouldn’t be seeing, then take it off their phone, off of their computer. “

Twitch requires users to be 13 years old. It recently updated its terms of service, which includes blocking users who violate the guidelines.