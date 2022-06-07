PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Cases of avian flu are dropping in the Midstate, but millions of birds have been put down to this point either as a direct result of the virus or to prevent it from spreading through flocks.

The virus has been a problem in Lancaster and Berks counties. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture no longer had some regions in control zones, although one was added last week in Berks County where new cases popped up.

Control areas include the infected zone, which is the area immediately around the premise where an infection was identified, and the buffer zone, which is the area around the infected zone. Movement controls and surveillance are implemented in control areas to try to limit the spread of the virus, according to information from the USDA.

The Midstate now has 11 control zones, down from as many as 17 at the peak. The USDA says the warm weather is helping get bird flu cases back down.