Baby goats part of teaching students at Milton Hershey School

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Baby goats are now part of the curriculum at the Milton Hershey School. There are 36 of them and they were born about two months ago at the farms at the Milton Hershey School.

“This is one of the best [learning experiences] because it’s a lot of hands-on and there’s always something new and interesting we can learn,” Kenneth Casey, Milton Hershey School senior said.

“Today basically they’re going to help sort out the goats, find the goats that are the oldest, so they’re ready to be removed from their moms, and then we’re going to weight tape them. So we’re going to kind of figure out how much they weigh and then we’re going to figure out what dose of dewormer we need to give them. And then they will actually administer the dewormer, which is an oral medication,” Rachel Teller, Associate Director of Agricultural and Environmental Education, Milton Hershey School said.

The goats will help students in Pre-K through 12 in a variety of ways.

“[It’ll] showcase different genetic models, we can use them for math as well, using different coefficients to explain the genetic tendencies that we see. We also again use their milk for different products. We teach the culinary art students about cheese,” Teller said.

“It’s something I really enjoy, something I grew up doing. So being able to do it here, is a piece of home and good for me,” Casey said.

Down the road, students will prepare the goats for competitions, like the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The names of the goats will be decided by the students through a voting process, but the public can help name one of the baby goats. Just head to the Milton Hershey School’s Instagram to submit your suggestions.