Baking champ Jonah Anderson talks about his sweet win on Daybreak

(WHTM) — Jonah Anderson has experienced the sweet taste of victory.
Anderson, who competed on the last season of the Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship, was invited back to compete in a holiday special called “Light up the Holidays.”
Anderson squared off against the clock and three other returning kids bakers. He was crowned the victor after making his first-ever tsunami cake, taking home a $10,000 baker’s prize package.
Anderson stopped by Daybreak on Tuesday morning to talk about his win and what’s next for him. Watch the video to learn more.