HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlos Alexander, 19, of Baltimore was arrested in connection to a weekend Hanover Borough home invasion.

Hanover Borough Police responded to the robbery on the 200 block of Centennial Ave. on March 6 shortly before midnight.

Police say a resident heard a man being loud outside of his residence in the 200 block of Centennial Avenue and went to investigate. The resident learned that the man was trying to get home and offered the man his phone to call for a ride.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

After several minutes, the man was unsuccessful in obtaining a ride and refused to return the phone to the resident. The resident, a 36 Hanover man, then became a victim as a physical altercation ensued over getting his phone back.

Police say the man forced his way into the victim’s home and demanded the victim’s car keys. Fearing his family’s safety, the keys were turned over to the man, who fled in the victim’s car. The victim received minor injuries from the assault and declined medical treatment at the scene.

The stolen vehicle was observed a brief time later in Penn Township and was stopped by police in the 1800 block of the Baltimore Pike. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and positively identified as the subject who assaulted the victim and stole the vehicle.

Alexander was charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, burglary, simple assault, and receiving stolen property. He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Department for further disposition.

The Penn Township and West Manheim Township Police Departments assisted the Hanover Borough Police Department in this investigation.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or who may have knowledge of the incident is asked to call the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.