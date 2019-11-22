Baltimore man pleads guilty to Mercersburg triple homicide charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Baltimore man pleaded guilty to multiple charges regarding a 2016 triple homicide in Mercersburg, Franklin County.

The prosecutor says the three victims were all impacted by the opioid crisis and investigators say this case centered around drugs and a hired murder.

31-year-old Christopher Johnson pleaded guilty to multiple charges involving the killings of Wendy Chaney, Philip Jackson, and Brandon Cole.

“After the murders, Johnson attempted to light the barn on fire and burn the bodies, but ran out of gasoline,” U.S. District Attorney David Freed said.

Freed says instead of the death penalty, Johnson is sentenced to eight consecutive life terms.

“The folks killed in this case were not violent drug users,” Freed said. “They were victims.”

Police say drug and gang-affiliated people in Maryland killed the victims in a barn, though investigators linked Johnson to the scene via DNA left on latex gloves and cell phone records.

They say Chaney was the target, while Jackson and Cole were also shot for witnessing her death.

“Others identified the female as an informant and stated she needed to go,” Freed said.

Life has been hard for some of the victims’ families.

“Raising our son without him has been extremely tough,” said Joella Cole, Brandon’s wife. She says she’s relieved Johnson pleaded guilty and hopes the ten others facing charges for this case, consider doing the same.

The two-year investigation involved several federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. Freed wasn’t able to say if any other deals were in the works.

“I hope the others will spare us trials and take responsibility for their actions,” Cole said.

Investigators say although Chaney was targeted, it’s rare for people who help law enforcement to be harmed, and that those who do talk are the key to getting dangerous dealers off the streets.