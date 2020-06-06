Barn destroyed by storms in Adams County

READING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday night’s storms caused widespread damage in Adams County.

Driving around Friday afternoon, there were trees blocking roads, several trees uprooted, and plenty of debris all around having to be cleaned up.

But no damage compares to a barn on Dicks Dam Road in Reading Township.

Renee Davino lives across the street.

“Honestly I thought the house was going to uproot. That’s how bad it was. It just roared like a freight train,” Davino said.

Surveillance video from her house shows the forceful wind and rain which created a whiteout. The barn, seen in the upper right corner of the footage, was demolished by the storm in just seconds, sending debris flying.

“Oh it went down to the Garner’s, down to the creek maybe, at least half of a mile,” said Tammy Jo Pearson.

It’s a heartbreaking loss for the entire family to see the barn gone after standing for more than 110 years.

“My dad bought this barn in ’33 and I seen where it was cut in the wood up there 1904 or 1907,” said Harold Howe.

Friends and family were hard at work Friday to clean it all up. It was an unexpected and fast moving storm that came through in the blink of an eye, but the family is glad no one was hurt.

“Lived up here 40 years and we’ve never had anything like this,” Davino said.

“Everybody was safe. Everybody was safe, so thank God for that,” Pearson added.

The family still has some debris to clean up, but their insurance company is coming on Monday to survey the damage.