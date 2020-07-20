Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s hiring 5,000 employees nationwide

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, a man looks at the shotgun section of Cabela’s while shopping on Black Friday in Hazelwood, Mo. The number of background checks conducted by federal authorities is on pace to break a record by the end of this year. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

HAMBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is looking to hire 5,000 new team members nationwide. The Cabela’s in Hamburg is specifically hiring for dozens of retail positions.

Cabela’s says with many traditional summer activities canceled or severely restricted, the outdoor retailer is seeing unprecedented interest in families and individuals returning to nature for activities like fishing, hiking, camping, and boating.

Applications will be accepted for part-time positions in the following departments:

Hunting

Archery

Apparel

Footwear

Gifts

Optics

Interested candidates can apply in advance by visiting www.basspro.com/careers and clicking on the Hamburg location. You must be 18 years old to apply.

