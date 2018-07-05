Battle of Gettysburg reenactment gets underway Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Battle of Gettysburg comes back to life this week.

The annual reenactment of the battle began Thursday at Gettysburg National Military Park.

The turning point in the Civil War attracts hundreds of reenactors.

While most reenactors take the role of soldiers, there are also medics, musicians, and even a tintypist. Robert Beech uses a 120-year old tintype to take pictures. Each can take 15 minutes to produce.

Beech learned the craft a few years back and gave up digital photography for good.

"It's too easy. You make too many," Beech said of digital photography. "This, there's about a million-and-a-half things that can go wrong with every step, and figuring out how to fix and solve all those problems is what I found intriguing with it."

The re-enactment continues through Sunday.

--

Online: www.gettysburgreenactment.com