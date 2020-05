HERSHEY, (WHTM) — Residents of Derry Township got a glimpse of wildlife after a black bear was sighted wandering across a field near residential homes.

According to reports, police are pursuing the bear near the Village of Hershey. Police are saying two bears were reported but only one has been spotted.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding people to remove bird feeders, corn stalks, animal salt licks, and other easily accessible foods from the property.