Breaking News
abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace passes away at 65

3 bodies found after garage fire, scene considered crime scene

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were found dead in at a Berks County home Saturday night, but State Police said that was not the cause of their death.

The fire started in a detached garage around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Union Township.

Three people were killed Saturday night in a fire at a Berks County home.

According to state police, the fire started in a detached garage around 5:30 p.m. in Union Township.

According to WPVI, officials said the fire was under control in about 35 minutes. State police are investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss