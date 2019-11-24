3 bodies found after garage fire, scene considered crime scene

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were found dead in at a Berks County home Saturday night, but State Police said that was not the cause of their death.

The fire started in a detached garage around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Union Township.

According to WPVI, officials said the fire was under control in about 35 minutes. State police are investigating.